Over the years, the nation’s educational system, has continued to experience one form of industrial unrest or the other.

Going by the outcome of the recent National Executive Council, NEC, of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, in Abuja, the government and school administrators must put in extra efforts to return industrial peace and harmony to the nation’s educational sector.

As at today, besides other industrial unions in the nation’s education sector, NASU alone has no fewer than 11 pending grievances with government.

The grievances include refusal of the Federal Government to implement collective

agreement reached with NASU, inconsistencies of IPPIS in payment of salaries and

allowances, earned allowances, renegotiation of FGN/NASU agreement in universities/Inter-University Centre, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, neglect of welfare of health workers and underfunding of the Health sector.

NASU in the communiqué by its President and General Secretary, Dr Makolo Hassan

and Prince Peters Adeyemi, said NEC received addresses and reports from its various

organs and deliberated on them as they related to the social and economic well-being of workers, NASU members, the Education, Research and Health Sectors and the nation at large.

Non-implementation of agreement

According to the communiqué, among the resolution adopted by NEC members included the Federal Government’s refusal to implement collective agreement reached with NASU, and informed that the NEC-in-Session attests to the fact that Collective Agreement is a fundamental right rooted in the International Labour Organisation, ILO Convention No. 91 as ratified by Nigeria. NEC is, however, worried that the Federal Government, that is the Regulator-in-Chief of industrial relations practice in Nigeria, is also the chief culprit in disregarding collective bargaining agreements.

NEC condemns unequivocally the failure of government to respect and implement a number of agreements reached with NASU Memorandum of Action, MoA, in the Universities and Inter-University Centres (2021); Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in the Research Institutes (2018); Agreements in the Federal Polytechnics and Federal Colleges of Education (2010).

“NEC, therefore, calls on the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to prevail on the Federal Government to redress the situation by ensuring that all the signed collective bargaining agreements with NASU are strictly followed to justify his role as the Chief Regulator of industrial relations practice.”

No confidence in IPPIS

According to the communiqué, “NEC-in-Session notes with dismay the haphazard implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system, IPPIS, in the

Universities and Inter-University Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education

since its advent in in February, 2020 showed that the scheme is fraught with noticeable shortcomings.

NEC observes that contrary to the assurances given by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, prior to the enrolment of staff of the Universities and Inter-University Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education into the scheme that, IPPIS will ensure seamless and prompt payment of staff remunerations and ensure efficiency in service delivery, the experience of the Federal Universities and Inter-University Centres, Federal Polytechnics and Federal Colleges of Education since the implementation of IPPIS in February, 2020 showed that the scheme is fraught with noticeable shortcomings.

“NEC observes that the noticeable shortcomings include: non-payment of salaries

to some staff, underpayment of salaries, non-payment of approved allowances, non-payment of promotion arrears, non-deduction of welfare scheme, high taxation, delay

in payment of salaries, underremittance and non-remittance of check-off dues to

NASU branches among others.

NEC expresses dismay that, despite all that the Union has done including a 14-day warning strike and a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signed with Government on 20th October, 2020, where the Director of IPPIS was directed to ensure that all these anomalies are corrected within two weeks and a Special Committee headed by the Chairman of National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC was set up, the avalanche of problems bedeviling the IPPIS implementation have remained

largely unresolved.”

NASU NEC consequently passed a vote of no confidence on IPPIS and called on the Federal Government to take a second look at the IPPIS policy in tertiary institutions with the aim of resolving the challenges before they provoke industrial crisis in tertiary institutions.

Earned allowances

According to the communiqué “NEC-in-Session affirms that, currently, one of the most

contentious issues in the Universities and Inter-University Centres is the payment of the

outstanding Earned Allowance to the staff of the Universities and Inter-University

Centres.

NEC notes that the sharing formula of the Earned Allowance in the Universities and Inter-University Centres which is skewed to the unjustified advantage of the Academics calls to question the respect of the Federal Government for equity, fairness, natural justice and good conscience.

