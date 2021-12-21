.



…As Nigerian actor narrates near-kidnap experience on the bad portion

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party SDP in the 2019 Kogi state Governorship Election, Barr. Natasha Akpoti has explained her decision to reconstruct a bad portion on the Edo stretch of the Lagos-Ibillo-Lampese-Okene-Abuja highway.

Speaking when she received veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Solomon Akiyesi on an appreciation visit, the Osasafe of Okpameri Kingdom said some of her construction trucks were trapped in the area while working on another road.

Her explanations were contained in a statement issued Monday in Abuja by her Personal Assistant, Mr Hamza Lamisi.

She said; “one question I have always heard people ask is why did we embark on the reconstruction of that portion of the road?

“It all started when we were moving our construction equipment from one location to another and our vehicle got stuck there for four days. And we asked how can the drivers say they were in one spot for four days? We asked for videos and truly we saw hundreds of vehicles, fallen containers, fallen trucks, and we also got to know that stealing, robbery and kidnappings were taking place there and that the communities were cut off from one enterprise production to the other. We began to pull resources together to fix the road.”

Akpoti thanked Akiyesi and his team for appreciating her gesture and coming all the way from Lagos. “Thank you so much Mr. Solomon for flying all the way from Lagos with your teammates. We do appreciate you”.

Earlier before the meeting, Mr. Akiyesi had written a commendation letter to Akpoti where he shared his sad experience on that road and requested a meeting with the philanthropist.

At the meeting, Mr Akiyesi lauded Barr. Akpoti for rehabilitating the failed portion of the Kogi-Edo highway which stretches through Lampese-Ibillo in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State.

He commended the level of sacrifice she has put into the rehabilitation of the road where he said he was once shot in a failed kidnap attempt.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Akiyesi who is from the Ososo community in Akoko-Edo said; “a couple of weeks back, I saw on social media how Her Excellency had sacrificed her resources, her time, and energy to reconstruct the road leading to my village and I had goosebumps all over my body because in 2013, on that same spot, there was an attempted kidnap on me and I was shot. If you see the way I am standing, I am standing stylishly because I am still carrying that bullet”.

Narrating his curiosity to meet the Kogi-born philanthropist, Akiyesi said; “that Her Excellency willingly constructed that road, not in a political year, not because she is looking for attention, not because she is looking for votes. Even if she was, that’s not her state. For that type of selflessness, I started looking for a way of reaching her.”

“I decided to mop my team together to come and show appreciation as much as we can. We brought this kola nut from his Royal Highness, the Olososo of Ososo, as appreciation from deep inside his heart with love.”

The movie star further promised his support for Akpoti, saying; “I know you didn’t just wake up to where you are, you walked through. And you are not going to wake up to who you want to be. You will also walkthrough. As you walk through where you want to get to, I offer myself and my services to you.”

Solomon Akiyesi is a Nigerian Actor, Director and Content Producer. He is the President of the National Association of Ososo Creatives, the umbrella body of all the artists from the zone. He is the founder of The Solomon Akiyesi Social Intervention Community, an amalgamation of like minds fighting for a better humanity and also a member of the Board of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria.

