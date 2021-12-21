Whitemoney made honorary member of Liberian Senate

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The winner of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye, Season 6, Whitemoney (Hazel Oyeze), has been made an honorary member of the Liberian Senate.

Whitemoney made the announcement, accompanied with pictures and videos, on his Facebbook page.

During the short ceremony as shown in the video, an official said: “On behalf of the people and Senate of Liberia, we present this to you.”

Afterwards Whitemoney said: “The ayes have it,” followed by all round laughter.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: “What type of grace is this? Having a great time in Liberia, as we keep turning up.

“I have been made an honorary member of the Liberian Senate and also assigned an official government vehicle immediately.

“Congratulations Senator. I owe God my life and dedication.

“I just want to thank the Liberian Senate and everyone in line for this amazing opportunity to serve. Words can’t express how I feel inside.

“I love you Liberia. God bless Liberia, God bless Enugu and, of course, God bless Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria