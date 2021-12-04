By Chris Onuoha

The Founder and Chief Executive of Africa International Food and Disaster Relief, AIFADR, Sir Andrew Okokhere has emphasized need for people of same common community to be united despite religious differences and faith.

Speaking ahead of all-denomination thanksgiving service rescheduled to hold on December 9 – 10 at the Greatland Resort, Iworo, Badagry, Sir Andrew stated that the country, Nigeria at this point of tensed security situation and ethno-religous wrangles needs to be united and shun any provocative statements and actions that will harm the unity of the country.

Okokhere also stated that any religion of faith should not come in the way of people who share common cultural values and social life together, rather, it should be observed with tolerance hence, the focus is one almighty God.

“This organization wishes to bring succor to the aged, widows and the most vulnerable in the community. This is in line with the ANNUAL THANKSGIVING usually held on 25th of November in the USA.

“The essence of this platform is also to create love, peace and unity among Christians and Muslim in Africa regardless of their religious differences.

“Coupled with this, the pandemic has really devastated the global economy creating an adverse effect on the lives of virtually every family, thereby making means of livelihood look like a mirage.

“On this ground, therefore, AIFADR, a highly esteemed (NGO) bestowed upon itself through the Chief Executive, Sir, Andrew Okokhere decided to distribute some takeaway food items to the most vulnerable in the community on the 9th of December, 2021,” he said.

However, scheduled to honour the event are royal fathers, prominent personalities and lovers of peace in the land. They include Oba of Ajido land, His Royal Majesty Aholu Saheed Temitope Sedonu ADAMSON, the Topon Toyiaga1 Aholu of Ajido Kingdom, Badagry as special guest of honour.

Others are Oba of Imeko, Oba of Iworo and other royal and titled chiefs in the land.

Greatland Africa has continued to promote peace and unity in Africa through its activities. The resort built for tourism delight has the endorsement of the African Americans in diaspora with aim to connect to their root. The platform has featured endorsement certificate and plaques from the Mayor of Houston, Texas and some Congressman in the US.