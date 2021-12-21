The success of every music artiste is not just dependent on talent, but a good management team. Having good management is one major ingredient that should not be left out if any artist aspires to thrive in the entertainment industry.

After Wahala Room had gained popularity from promoting entertainment at its best, having worked with several notable Afrobeat music artistes like Burna Boy, Davido and partnerships with huge music festivals, the agency’s CEO, Samuel Ogunkoya was called on to work with one of Afrobeat’s rising stars, Rema for his American tour.

Sharing his view on Rema’s music style after the sold-out tour, Ogunkoya admitted that the 21-year-old singer is highly talented.

“Rema is special, I mean before the world was previewed to him I had talks with his team over at Mavins/Jonzing world and they were raving big time about an artist that was going to be released under their label.

“Apart from how highly talented Rema is, Mavin’s records is also a revered record label in Africa led by the legendary showbiz maestro and music producer, Don Jazzy”.

Shedding light on stars that have worked with Mavin in the past and in the present, Ogunkoya said: “Mavin has worked with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Dr Sid, Johnny Drille and a host of others. Knowing you are working with a management that is trusted and revered is a feat many budding artistes hope to achieve..

Expressing his view on how Rema stormed the entertainment industry at his age and had made a great difference in just a few years, Ogunkoya said the singer brought something fresh that has not been seen and heard.

“Rema hit the scene with a storm. I remember seeing his first music video released on March 22, 2019. I said to myself this kid is bringing something different to the industry. He had a melodic Indian-ish Afrobeat sound, it wasn’t something that was yet seen in Afrobeat so it definitely captured a lot of people’s interest”, he stated.

On the advantages of having a good management team, Ogunkoya said: “Throughout the tour with Rema, his team was constantly looking for ways to create new opportunities for the brand. They weren’t content with just playing the same songs in every city. They were putting up their own flyers, talking about Rema and even had us doing post-show meet and greets. I learnt a lot from the tour experience. It was clear that there were people excited about Rema’s music and this was shown by how much effort his team put into making sure everyone knows who he is.

For Ogunkoya, not having good management is as good as a baked and well-decorated cake wrapped in black nylon. Though it has something to behold and to be enjoyed, its glory is all hidden for the world to see because it has been covered.