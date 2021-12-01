Chief Rahman Owokoniran and his birthday cake

Following the surprise birthday party organised for him by chieftains and members of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, the South-West Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, has said the party’s unity was no longer in doubt.

Owokoniran added that the birthday celebration turned to a meeting of like minds and people with a common goal — building a party that can really touch the masses with welfare-based governance.

PDP stakeholders, on Tuesday, surprised Owokoniran with a birthday party at his residence.

“I truly appreciate also all the well wishes from members of all the LGAs in Lagos and across the nation.

“I also wish to express my gratitude to other Nigerians both home and abroad who sent me wonderful messages full of love.

“Only those who celebrate the living are genuine friends and co-visioners”

“Normally, I would let the day go quietly. But your love has made the celebration a reflection of what the party stands for — unity and service to the masses.

“With the oneness of mind displayed here, PDP is ready to serve the people.

“We celebrate the living and not sing praises of the dead when we could have done something while they were alive.

“You will hear them say ‘we are pained by the deaths. We on top of the situation. We will bring the perpetrators to book’.

“But nothing happens. They value words more than action.

“PDP is back, united, stronger and ready to serve. Thank you for displaying these qualities.

“Long live PDP, long live Nigeria.”

