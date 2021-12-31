By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The people of Oke-Ovoro, Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, have honoured the trio of Ambassador Innocent Iwejuo, Hon. Justice Kenneth Amadi and Magistrate Clementina Emeka-Opara for being outstanding in their chosen careers.

Iwejuo is Nigerian Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia, while Justice Amadi is of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, and Clementina Emeka-Opara, a magistrate in Lagos State.

A reception was held in their honour, Wednesday, at Oke-Ovoro Secondary School, by Uvuru Platinum Association in conjunction with Oke-Ovoro Ezuo People’s Assembly, Aboh Mbaise, their country home.

In a welcome address, the President of Uvuru Platinum Association, Mr. Udo Nwangumah, said the reception was to give honour to whom it is due.

Nwangumah noted that the three indigenes of the area have shown character, strength and capability, hence the honour.

In a speech, former governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, submitted he was elated over the appointment of Iwejuo as ambassador.

Ihedioha, who hails from the area, recalled with nostalgia how Justice Amadi got him a wife 25 years ago, adding that the 25-year old marriage also calls for celebration.

The former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, stated that hardwork and discipline got the three indigenes to the heights they have attained, maintaining that Mbaise nation was proud of them.

Ihedioha urged young ones to shun consumption of hard drugs and toe the path of honour and hard work.

Chairman of the occasion and financial expert, Chief Stanley Amuchie said the rise of the three indigenes of the area wasn’t a surprise, owing to their track record of commitment.

Amuchie enjoined youths to emulate them in order to be great ambassadors of Mbaise nation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Iwejuo said he never dreamt of such honour.

He recalled how his late father narrated of an indigene of the area who was flamboyantly honoured for academic excellence as a way of creating inspiration, but regretted that his father wasn’t alive to welcome such honour to his household.

He promised to be at the forefront of inspiring the younger generation to success.

Justice Amadi, who could hardly contain his joy, expressed gratitude over the honour.

He pledged greater commitment to the further advancement of the area.