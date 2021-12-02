By Dirisu Yakubu

The Ministry of Aviation has dismissed claims by Senator Sani Uba that it was frustrating the Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON from floating a new airline NG Eagle airline.

Sani who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, had accused the Ministry of frustrating the issuance of Air Operating Certificate, AOC to AMCON’s proposed NG Eagle, in preference for the floating of a national carrier for the country.

Reacting to the allegation however, the Ministry of Aviation through its Director, Press and Public Affairs, James Odaudu urged the lawmaker to direct his concerns to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

In a brief chat with Vanguard, Odaudu said:

“NCAA is in charge of issuance of AOCs, and also regulates the operation of airlines, not the Ministry.”

This is even as Sani said part of the reasons for denying NG Eagle an AOC is federal government’s fascination with a national carrier, saying the dream has since become unrealistic.