By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday, assured all the communities in Imo and Anambra states, particularly Orsumoghu, Orsuihiteukwa, Awo Idemili, Orlu, Nnempi and Atta and Egwuedu on Njaba, Imo State, being terrorised by hoodlums, to stay calm that normalcy will return to their communities soon.

IPOB also said that it is on the trail of some of the alleged hoodlums, named and unnamed, terrorising the people in Imo and Anambra states, saying that they will soon meet their waterloo, as they are closing in on them.

A statement by IPOB, Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also disowned the people it described as cultists allegedly arrested recently by security agents in Orsumoghu, Anambra State and Orsuihiteukwu in Orlu, Imo State.

They said the suspects were not Eastern Security Network, ESN, operatives, but creation of politicians.

IPOB categorically stated that some of the he cultists allegedly arrested in the camps are certainly the monsters created by the Imo State government to demonise ESN operatives, by impersonation.

“The criminals and cultists later turned into vampires and started hunting for their creators, just as terrorising many communities in Biafran land and ESN is still trailing the remaining ones,” the IPOB statement read.

According to IPOB, “The attention of global family of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great prophet and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to media reports about a camp of criminals and cultists busted by security agents in Orsumoghu, Anambra State and Orsuihiteukwu in Orlu, Imo State.

“The Imo State APC party created these vampires thinking they can demonize ESN and IPOB, but unfortunately the monsters turned against their creators and the innocent people of Biafra.

“Nemesis has caught up with them. The same way their sponsors will soon meet their waterloo and Biafra land will be rid of them.

“IPOB leadership wish to draw the attention of the good people of Biafra, especially the affected communities in Anambra and Imo, that through intelligence we have uncovered some other impostors using ESN to unleash mayhem on our people.

“We declare these hooligans wanted so that they will answer to their crimes. Anywhere these vampires recruited by our enemies to demonize us are seen, they should be captured alive or dead.”

Vanguard News Nigeria