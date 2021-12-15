President Muhammadu Buhari says has Nigeria will keep pledges made to the ECOWAS Parliament, and to the sub-regional body at large.

The president gave the assurance when he received a team from ECOWAS Parliament, led by the Speaker, Dr Sidie Mohammed Tunis, in the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday

President Buhari commended the parliament for planning to fill its positions subsequently through elections, which would be incorporated into general elections of member countries, noting that “it would be cost effective.”

On the construction of a parliament building in Abuja, President Buhari said he was pleased that the body was collaborating with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory.

“We will try to encourage the contractor. All promises we made to ECOWAS Parliament, and the sub-regional group at large, would be fulfilled,’’ he added.

In his remarks, the ECOWAS Speaker expressed sympathy to the government and people of Nigeria on the recent losses from terror attacks, saying Nigeria was resilient to defeat the terrorists.

He also applauded Nigeria for its many supports to the ECOWAS Parliament.

According to him, the plan is now to strengthen the body through electing its officials rather than their being appointed.

“When they are elected, they will be more committed, and the election would be tied to national polls of member countries,” the Speaker said.

He added that the vision for a parliament building in Abuja was that it would be completed before May, 2023, so that President Buhari would commission it before leaving office.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria