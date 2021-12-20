By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has warned party leaders, stakeholders and members to work for the advancement of the cause of the party, cautioning that anti-party activities won’t go unpunished.

Senator Ayu stated this yesterday at the reconciliation meeting of Ekiti PDP stakeholders convened by the PDP National Working Committee.

READ ALSO:Competition by banks, fintechs drive consumer loans up 43% to N1.8trn

According to Ayu, PDP under his watch would birth a formidable and united front committed to confronting a common enemy at every election beginning from the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

He said: “Once the party decides on a candidate, it is the responsibility of every member of the PDP family to fight for that candidate because you are not just fighting for that candidate, you are fighting for the PDP. So you have a responsibility to support him. Anybody that does otherwise will be considered as working against the PDP and so, it will be regarded as anti-party.

“The mood of the PDP today is that anybody who works against the PDP will not just walk away because we don’t want members of our party fighting against members of the party.

“We lost election because the leaders in various states and the followership were divided, with PDP winning or losing against PDP. That trend has to stop.

“We are very certain that the reconciliation process which we are going to carry out in virtually every state will enable us to unify the party at the ward level, at the local government level and at the state levels because we believe that as a family, as a party today, that no single individual can go out there and win an election, even if you are a governor.

“The governors must work with their colleagues, critical stakeholders right from the ward. Every other party leader in every state must be prepared to work as a team player, because party politics is like football, it is not tennis. It is a team game. And it is only when you work as a team that you are assured of victory.”

He further noted that reconciliation process will continue in states where there are pockets of intra-party feuds, even as he vowed to unite the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

“The National Working Committee took a crucial decision that we will start a process of sorting out whatever problems we have in the state chapters so that we will have a united and formidable force to go into any election, including the forthcoming presidential election and other national elections in 2023.

“So what we have started today, with Ekiti state, is actually a process, it is not directed specifically at only Ekiti but is directed at our party as a whole. We think there is a need for dialogue with critical stakeholders and the party is going to do just that, so that by the time we are going into the elections, whatever election we are going into, we want to go into such election as the united force, a force that is capable of fighting and winning elections,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Others include Ayo Fayose, Senator Biodun Olujimi and Segun Oni among others.