By Ikechukwu Odu

A gender-based group, Njikoka Women Association, NWA, Ezimo, in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday, said it is preparing members for active political participation to address obvious marginalisation of women in politics in Nigeria.

The women group which decried the lopsided membership of political positions in Nigeria in favour of men, added that it is training members to produce the likes of former Director General of NAFDAC, late Prof Dora Akunyili, and former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, to balance the political equation in Nigeria.

The group also called for the implementation of National Gender Policy which demands 35% involvement of women in elective processes.

The Executive Director of the group, Alice Eya, said that the enlightenment/training programme aims to encourage women to boost their educational and economic status in order to stand a better chance of contending with their male counterparts during political elections.

Eya, equally explained that the NWA’s programmes are being organised in collaboration with WomenAid Collective, WACOL, Enugu, and in partnership with ActionAid, Nigeria, under the Women’s Voice Leadership Project, adding that it is also enjoying the sponsorship of Global Affairs, Canada.

The Programme Officer of the group, Scholastica Eneje, while saying that women are change agents, added that giving them political positions will engender developments and eliminate corruption presently being manifested by male politicians in the country.

She explained that through the trainings which the members received through WACOL, women have become part of the decision-making bodies in different communities in the state.

“Cases of rape, deprivation of widows rights by deceased husband’s kinsmen, wife battering by husbands and other gender-based violence were rampant in our communities, but through our sensitisation programmes, they have reduced drastically. We equally empowered women in different trades in our community after skills acquisition traning we organized for them.

“This time, we are training them on active political participation and their rights to vote and be voted for because politics is not exclusively reserved for the men,” Mrs Eneje explained.

While discussing the topic ‘Mobilisation and Enrollment of Women into Political Parties of their Choices,’ a facilitator, Felicia Ezefuna, urged the women to work on the social, educational, economic, psychological and religious factors inhibiting them from participating in politics.

She urged the women to use their population advantage to wrest political powers from their male counterparts through regular attendance of political meetings, obtaining of voters’ card and contribution to political affairs.

She equally urged them to start from grassroot politics in order to build and maintain good relationship with party faithful.