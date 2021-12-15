By Gabriel Olawale

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has stated that all able-bodied adult of 18 years and above must be economically productive for the country to be saved.

The Minister, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Mr. Bola Ilori said that every person must find something productive doing as it the basic economics that the total wealth of a nation is the aggregate of what individuals contribute.

The Chairman of Occasion stated this at the University of Lagos Alumni Association Lagos State Chapter Colloquium titled: Is Nigeria worth saving?, held at the University’s Main Auditorium on Wednesday in Lagos.

He further explained that the more the people that are doing legitimate work, the richer the nation.

“To save Nigeria, we must all come to the realisation that all able-bodied adult of 18 years and above that is not in school, should be economically productive.

“Every person must find something productive doing. It is basic economics that the total wealth of a nation is the aggregate of what individuals contribute.

“Therefore, the more the people that are doing legitimate work, the richer the nation.

My heart bleeds to learn that artisans from West Africa are readily available for jobs, they charge less, they are honest and do better jobs.

The Former Governor of Osun State, therefore, urged parents and leaders to impress on the youth the value of work and earning decent incomes as the government cannot do it alone.

While dissecting the topic as the Guest Speaker, The Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said that the national rebirth that can only happen through the transformation of the individuals .

Mallam Bolaji stated that Nigerians must rise above the pace of their current predicament having in mind that all nations are a work in progress.

“The National rebirth that we seek can only happen through the transformation of the individuals.

“We must rise above the pace of our current predicament.

“All nations are a work in progress. Nations and empires take centuries to build. At 61, Nigeria is a baby country. We did not choose Nigeria but it was imposed on us.

“Nigeria is to the black race is what America is to the white race and China to the brown race.” He said.

Speaking also, The President of Reading Awareness Society for Development in Africa (RASDA), Mrs Bukola Ladoja advocated for a curriculum that is leadership based for Nigeria to be saved.

Mrs Bukola explained that the problem of Nigeria started with the colonialists, emphasizing on the fact that what Nigeria is today is the summation of all and sundry.

“Every nation is founded on education. The curriculum should be leadership based.

The problem of Nigeria started with the colonialists.

“What Nigeria is today is a summation of all of us. Let us build individuals.” She said.

Speaking earlier, The Chairman of the Association, Dr. Olowojebutu Benjamin said Nigeria is a country committed to her people with genuine love and compassion for taking out poverty from the land.

Olowojebutu added that the country believes not only in exporting her human capital but also creating the right environment for retaining them.

“A country committed to her people with genuine love and compassion for taking out poverty from the land.

“A country that believes not only in exporting her human capital but also creating the right environment for retaining them.” He said