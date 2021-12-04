File: Leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu a court session. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI -The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday expressed fear over what it called unsolicited visit of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, to its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS facility, warning that is anything happens to him, the senator and DSS will be held responsible.

IPOB alleged that the Abia State former Governor is fond of visiting its leader anytime he is detained and IPOB has always taken such visits with suspicion.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “If anything happens to our leader Orji Uzor Kalu should be held responsible, said they are not comfortable with ex-governors visit.

IPOB’s statement read in part, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra “IPOB under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is raising alarm over the unsolicited visit of Orji Uzor Kalu to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whenever our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is detained.”

“We don’t know the mission of Orji Uzor Kalu over the visits and we are worried. We therefore, wish to put the world on notice that Orji Uzor Kalu, will be held responsible for whatever happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“We are not comfortable with Orji Uzor Kalu’s suspicious visits to our leader. We don’t know whose interest he protects. We will also hold responsible, those who permitted him to see our leader in detention.

“The DSS allowed him access against Court order which all visitors including Kanu’s lawyers comply with.

“We all knew that Orji Uzor Kalu’s name is among those who bankrolled and sponsored the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria.”