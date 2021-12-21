We need Child’s Protection Act in schools

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Taiwo Akinlami, is a social development and public interest Lawyer of 21 years. In this interview, he speaks on the need for the government to enforce Child’s Protection Act in all Nigeria schools.

How would you react to recent issues surrounding the security of children in schools especially in Nigeria?

I think children are not receiving education under a secured environment and whether you are talking about private or public schools, the issue seems to be the same.

Public schools, particularly those in the North East have experienced the invasion of bandits carting away children and asking for ransom, We have seen it in South-South, South-East, we have seen it everywhere so children are not safe within the school system. There is no machinery in place to guarantee the safety of children within the school system and that in itself is pathetic, sad and calls for concern because when a nation cannot boast of the safety of its children then it is not worthy of its existence.

The issue of bullying has been a recurring decimal until the death of Sylvester, who in your opinion should be blamed for this?

You cannot discuss bullying without discussing the society in which we are raising our children. The truth of the matter is that we live in a society that encourages bullying, that thrives on bullying. Our children today are either beneficiaries or victims of our examples, when you see children who do not have respect for the opinion of others who just enjoy being impossible, enjoy causing pain for other people, enjoy the pleasure of being mean, being unkind and you will see that, that is what our society mirrors and so we are not going to raise children who are far away from who we are

The fact that we are talking about it, is a step forward. I think we are going to capitalize on all the gains of this moment to campaign for the forestalling of bullying within the school system and also encourage people to speak up.

How should Nigerians react to this issue, especially ensuring that it is curtailed?

For you to find a prescription there has to be a diagnosis, until there is a proper diagnosis, there cannot be prescriptions.

We must campaign, “no protection, no school”, we must insist that schools that want to admit children have in place child protection systems: policies broken down into processes in which everybody is trained.

Are there key players who should have taken measures but failed in their responsibility?

There are four wings of protection and those are the wings that have dropped the ball in Nigeria. The first is the family, family is to inculcate personal values in their children and family is supposed to be the number one protector. Now before you register your child in a school, there are fundamental questions you have to ask, does the school have a child protection system codified into policy broken down into processes?

Secondly, the community including neighbours, the media, the schools, religious places of worship, community organizations, among others have a role to play in protecting children. Thirdly, the government is supposed to create a level playing field for the attainment of the protection of children. The government must insist on the policies, legislators should create laws and insist on them, executives should be ready for enforcement of the law.

Section 2 of the Child Rights Act 2003 which had been domesticated in 26 states of the federation makes it abundantly clear that anywhere children are gathered there must be primary and secondary care givers. The fourth player is the International community.

What punishment would you recommend for anyone involved in bullying?

What the law is interested in is rehabilitation, restoration, rehabilitative justice. Whatever has happened, these are children and it is important for us to understand that they are a reflection of the society in which they are being raised. I recommend that they should be rehabilitated, that whatever we are going to do, do not dehumanize them, we should not throw away the child with the bath water, and we should be interested in a way forward.

Do you think Dowen Schools should be in existence especially with the ugly experiences of parents and students of the school in the past?

I don’t think that the school should be shut down indefinitely, I think that the school should be investigated, the system should be investigated, there should be proper reviews, they should be given conditions under which the school will be reopened, stringent conditions that pay attention to the safety of children, protection of children from all forms of abuse, proper anti-bullying policies. You know that the purpose of school is learning and behavioral outcomes. What I have found is that schools spend 99 percent of their efforts, resources and time on learning outcomes, no budget goes into behavioral outcomes and it is input that determines output. There is no organization that is irredeemable and it is important to also note that Dowen College is not the only College that is like that in Lagos state or Nigeria.

Why do you prefer to address issues when evil has taken place rather than using preventive measures?

Well that’s the kind of country we live in. To care for children means to anticipate the needs of children, anticipate the threat to them, to now make adequate preparation to meet those needs and mitigate those threats, before they arise that is the meaning of care but we are yet to understand that in this part of the world, we do not invest in prevention.

It therefore means that our only option today is prevention so our society needs to migrate from this idea of responding when something has happened because no matter what we do now, Sylvester Oromoni is not going to come back.

We have to insist that come 2022, our new year resolution should be No protection, No school and that is what we are selling. If you cannot show me that your school has child protection system codified into policy, broken down into processes in which everybody is trained on how to use, then your school is a potential crime scene.

Education in Nigeria and the safety of the child, what is the best approach?

A report on violence against children in 2015 found that our children had gory experiences of abuse and then there was clarity of action that says children are not abused because they that abused them are wicked but no system in place. The systems approach is the preventive approach.

For example in Lagos State in 2016, we worked with the Lagos State government to develop a child protection system for the entire Lagos State codified into child safeguarding and protection policy. That policy which came into existence in 2016 passed through an executive order, how many schools have subscribed to that policy today, or allowed the letters of the policy to govern their activities and affairs? There are over 18,000 private schools in Lagos state competing with 1,900 public schools.

The issue with Zebra crossing for students and the negligence of road users?

Zebra crossing is just one of the signs on the road, there are so many signs, the problem is, so many people are driving in Nigeria without driver’s license. People are in their houses, they are not tested, and somebody will go and give them licenses.

That is what happened in Ojodu Berger that led to the death of students. We need to re-orientate ourselves, we need to ask critical questions, what are we doing, how are we doing it?

Vanguard News Nigeria