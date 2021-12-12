By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had not changed its national leadership the party would have collapsed.

The Governor who spoke Sunday at the Special Thanksgiving and reception held in honour of the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu in Makurdi, said the change of the leadership was key to the electoral victory of the party in 2023.

While declaring support for the new National Chairman, Governor Wike said “we believe in you by giving you support to be the Chairman of our party. We do not want to have a situation where we will continue to have the defection of our members in the National Assembly, we do not want further defection of our members from our party.

“We want you to use your experience as people have said to make sure that even those who have left the party return back because they know that in all sincerity there is no opportunity on the other side.

“I supported you, I voted for you, because I have the believe that you can turn this PDP to success in 2023. I thank God, today I am one of the happiest persons because a new leadership has emerged I am very very happy.

“Because I know that if we did not do this, this party would have collapsed. I am very happy and most of you who refused to listen at that time you have now realized that that changing leadership is the key for this party to win in 2023.

“And I thank God that it is on you, and I will continue to make sure that you do the right thing and continue to make sure you are focused in the party, I will continue to make sure nobody distracts you, I will continue to make sure the Governors will give you the necessary support so that you can record achievements and in 2023 you will be happy and attest that God used you to produce a leadership that will make Nigeria better.

“But if you are not doing well, Mr. Chairman I will shout, I will say Mr. Chairman this is not what we expected from you.”

On his part, Senator Ayu promised to provide party members level playing field at every level to enable them actualize their aspiration. He said he would work with members of the party adding “I do not see myself as a messiah but a team player.”

Senator Ayu also, said the party would work vigorously to regain leadership of the National Assembly, enlist more women and youths as well as halt the drift from the PDP to other political parties.

“For the Presidency, we will be fair to all aspirants. There will be no favored aspirant. We will provide a level playing ground for everyone. The next President will be a product of the PDP.

“We urge Nigerians not to lose hope because a small collection of people have come together to divide us. We are a productive people who are respected across the world. Do not allow the current leadership to destroy the tenacity of this nation. PDP will be back with good policy, the economy will come back to life and we will start exporting again. As a party, we have done the needful. We will work hard to rebuild our nation and shame the foreign detractors who say Nigeria will break up.”

Two erstwhile Senate Presidents Senators David Mark and Bukola Saraki extolled the virtues of Senator Ayu describing him as a competent person to lead the party to regain power in 2023 and assured of their support for him to succeed.

The Governors of Enugu and Delta states also promised to work with the leadership of the party to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking on behalf of Senators, Chairman of the North Central caucus, Senator Philip Aduda who declared support of members for the Senator Ayu leadership prayed God to grant him wisdom to lead the party to victory in 2023.

On his part, the Minority Leader of the House of Representative, Ndudi Elumelu who listed the failed promises and lies the APC told Nigerians under the change mantra to win the 2015 election said Nigerians were already crying for a return to the PDP era assuring that lawmakers would support the new leadership to succeed.

Vanguard News Nigeria