By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the demise of a former President of the Senate, Dr. Joseph Wayas.

Wayas, who served as the third President of the Senate from 1979 to 1983 died in a London hospital on Thursday, aged 80.

Gbajabiamila, who condoled the government and people of Cross River State over the loss of the elder statesman.

He noted that his contributions to the deepening of democracy in the country can not be overemphasized.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman, the Speaker enjoined the family, friends and the people of Cross River State to take solace in the fact that the ex-President of the Senate, a founding member of the defunct All People’s Party, APP, contributed his part to the political development of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria