Joseph Wayas

A former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa has mourned the death of the 4th Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas, describing him as a national icon, selfless Politician, and strategist.

In a statement on Thursday, Ita Giwa stated that Waya’s passage has further depleted the ranks of nationalists who nurtured democratic norms and principles.

READ ALSO:Reps’ Bill to curb menace of building collapse births

She condoled with his family and the Cross River State Government and prayed for the repose of his soul.

The statement reads in part: “I mourn the death of my brother, a distinguished parliamentarian and a national icon, who in so many ways paid his dues in the service of our great country, Nigeria.

“He was forthright, diligent and stood for the rule of law while he held sway as the Senate President and also ensured synergy between the legislative arm and the Executive.

“His wisdom, brilliance and dogged adherence to the rule of law and separation of powers would remain a reference point when the history of Nigerian legislatures is brought to the fore or being discussed.

“I sympathize with his family, Cross River State Government and all his friends and associates whom I am sure are truly pleased that he lived a good life as a family man, politician and as nationalist.

” I join millions of Nigerians to pray for the repose of his soul”.