By Etop Ekanem

Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa on Waterways Security, Gen. Solomon Adu, yesterday, appealed to the governor to assist with speedboat, hilux and other equipment to combat the menace of bunkers and other related criminal activities in the riverine area.

Adu who made this appeal at Okwagbe, Ughelli South local government area of Delta state while speaking to newsmen said the appeal became necessary over recent attack on his boys by suspected persons who are engaged in illegal bunkering business.

Okowa’s aide said while he was on security tour with his boys they saw drums of diesel oil at the back of a compound at one of the Okwagbe communities, adding that on sighting the product his boys seized them waiting for the owners to come.

Adu who alleged one masterminder of illegal bunkering in the Okwagbe river that linked Burutu, Bomadi and River Niger had sent his boys to attack his boys to the level they sustained injury in their hands and his vehicle destroyed while they forcefully recovered their speedboat and other drums of diesels that were seized.

Adu said it was through the intervention of the military men in the area that his boys could escape the tourture, adding that they can only be effective and functional if the state governor can assist their operations with speedboat, hilux and some security personnel to work with.

He stated that if government can provide them the speedboat, hilux and give employment to his boys who were attacked by the bunkers, that the riverine area will be free of bunkering and other related crime.