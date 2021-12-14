By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Federal Government, Monday, disclosed that the nation’s water infrastructure is at risk and requires N6 trillion worth of investment to fix various issues affecting it.

This was made known by the Permanent Secretary Water Resources, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, in an opening remark at the 28th Meeting of the National Technical Committee, on Water Resources with theme ‘Emerging Financial and Management Challenges for Sustainable Water Infrastructure in Nigeria’, which was held in Abuja.

According to Walson-Jack, the theme of the meeting came on the heels of dwindling government resources and the need to sustain infrastructure in the Sector for effective service delivery thereby meeting national targets as well as the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 6.

She said: “We are all aware of the resultant effect of the COVID-19 pandemic including the financial constraints and management issues being experienced in the water sector today.

“The integrity of the nation’s water infrastructure is at the risk-an intensive effort needs to be undertaken to increase the resilience effort and sustainability of critical assets within the sector.

“As we are aware, there is huge funding gap in the sector. The 2013 Masterplan estimated that we need over N6 trillion worth of investments to meet the infrastructural needs of the sector. The Masterplan is currently under review and this figure is expected to increase.”

The Ministry’s scribe further stated that, “This challenge can only be met if we fundamentally change the way we view and manage our water infrastructure.

“We must focus on effective utility management, full-cost pricing of services, efficient use of water and protection of water resources.

“We must learn to avoid, reduce, mitigate and ultimately recover from the effects of natural, accidental, or malevolent incidents with minimal impact on end-users.”

However, she expressed hope that the 28th Meeting of the National Technical Committee on Water Resources will examine issues affecting the water sector and implement policies that will bring innovations in technological options and structural changes to sustainability.

She also added that the funding and management challenges in the sector would be addressed, which she made it known that the technical section tends to focus on Water Governance and its role in overcoming the challenges of sustainable water infrastructure in Nigeria; Sustainable and Operational Water Infrastructure; Climate extremes and impact on water infrastructure; Sustainable and innovative ways of financing water infrastructure; and Pricing for Water and Water Services to boost revenue.

However, she (Walson-Jack) maintained that the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu has been committed to improved service delivery in the sector following various initiatives and programmes he has launched to ensure sustainability and effectiveness in the sector.