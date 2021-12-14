.

***Extends health insurance scheme to personnel, families

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Government has urged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and their families, who reside in Lagos, to take advantage of its community-based health insurance scheme- Ilera Eko, as part of its support for the Army, in the fight against insurgency and other acts of criminalities.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, made the offer at the 2021 West African Social Activities, WASA, organised by 149 Battalion, Ojo, Lagos, yesterday.

Hamzat who was represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Mr Morouf Fatai, said the offer became necessary owing to the commitment and dedication to duty by the Nigerian Army, in the face of the present security challenges.

He called on Lagosians to also support the Army by showing kindness to families of troops who are indifferent theatres of wars.

He said: ” The message is simple, We need to encourage the Nigerian Army, we need to appreciate its patriotism and we need to make sure that the civilian populace is appreciative of the Army’s efforts at ensuring that the security of this country is protected.

“That we are here today, is a demonstration of the fact that the Lagos State government is not only in support of the Nigerian Army, but that it is interested in its welfare and activities, especially when we consider the fact that many of them are out there protecting the country.

” It is therefore expedient that we show love to their families, for their efforts in making sure Nigeria remains one.

” While the Federal Government is making effort to ensure budgetary allocation of the living heroes by way of encouraging them, on our part, we enjoin the Army and its family members to take advantage of the Ilera Eko, a Lagos State community-based health insurance scheme. Any soldier in Lagos is free to link up with this scheme.

This is to sincerely commend the Nigerian Army for its commitment, dedication and discipline which have been their Hallmark in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminalities in Nigeria.

“They have displayed an uncommon loyalty, resilience, bravery and patriotism in ensuring peace in the country.

I urge you to continue to sustain the discipline and integrity of which the Nigerian Army is known for”, Hamzat, who was a special guest at the occasion, said.

The display of social activities such as cultural Danae among others according to him, mustered the spirit of comradeship

“They are not only brave soldiers at the battlefront but great ambassadors of our cultural heritage”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commanding Officer, 149 Battalion rear, Major Bakore Salisu Abdulrahman, explained that WASA was an age-long event of the Nigerian Army, meant to celebrate its contributions and to wrap up its activities of the year.

He said: “WASA serves as a forum for troops to appreciate themselves, having served and successfully conducted

various exercises and operations, while gearing up for activities and events of the forthcoming year. It provides an avenue for us to bring in the good luck of the year ahead of us.

“The outgone year was tedious with lots of training throughout. It, therefore, becomes important for officers, soldiers as well as families and friends to gather in a relaxed and conducive atmosphere to celebrate this day.

“The Nigerian Army went through a lot in the year 2021 and we can all attest to it. We are therefore grateful to Almighty God for his benevolence and most importantly for the gift of life “, Major Abdulrahman stated.

He appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, whose passion for regimentation and professionalism, according to him, provided funds to organise WASA.

He, therefore, assured the COAS of the battalion’s unwavering commitment and loyalty in the quest for keeping the country as an indivisible entity.

Present at the occasion was the General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, who was represented by the 9 Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Lander Saraso, his wife, Ada, led members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, NAOWA, Local Government chairmen, traditional rulers, and business moguls.

Vanguard News Nigeria