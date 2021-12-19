



Dr Michael Tidi, Chairman, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta, has ordered the immediate removal of all illegal road blocks in some communities in the area.

Tidi gave the order in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Francis Sadhere, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Warri.

The affected communities are Ubeji, Ifie and environs.

The council boss consequently directed the Nigeria Police and other relevant government security agencies to apprehend violators of the order.

“I gave the order after due consultation with elders and leaders of the affected communities.

“All illegal road blocks mounted by unauthorised youth bodies on the Ubeji, Ifie and other access roads in Warri South are hereby removed with effective from Dec. 18, 2021.

“The Nigeria Police and other security agencies are directed to arrest and prosecute offenders,” he said.

Tidi advised the public, particularly residents of Ubeji and environs, to adhere strictly to the order.