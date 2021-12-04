By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has again urged the Federal Government to enlist groups like the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN and Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, as terrorist groups in the country.

The call is coming on the heels of the recent declaration of an Abuja High Court which designated bandits as terrorists.

Governor Ortom who made the call Friday while speaking at a wedding ceremony in Makurdi alleged that the bandits perpetrating attacks in the country were mostly members of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN and FUNAM hence the groups should be designated as terrorist organizations as well.

He commended the Federal Government for taking steps to designate bandits as terrorists saying it was the right step in the right direction.

The Governor said, “I want to commend the Federal Government for being bold to designate bandits as terrorists which is long overdue.

“And I want to also call on the Federal Government to include Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN and Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM in the category of terrorists because those bandits are their members.”

While appealing to Benue people to always support security agencies with useful intelligence in their fight against criminality and other forms of insecurity, the Governor pointed out that “security is everyone’s business.”

Governor Ortom also urged youths to honour their parents by building a family early in their lives, stressing that parents were always fulfilled when their children grow into responsible adults.