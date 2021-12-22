COVID-19 cases are fast on the rise and this has been further exacerbated by the festive periods and Mega COVID19 Spreader events holding everywhere.

In a bid to continue the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the former Majority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma Egba has donated medical items and PPEs to the Cross River State Ministry of Health. Senator Victor Ndoma also commended the efforts of the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu for her numerous achievements in the health sector and stringent modalities the ministry has so far put in place that has kept cross riverians safe and healthy describing her as a great fit.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a major setback not only to cross river state but the entire Country at large, I felt it was necessary to activate my networks within and outside Nigeria to see ways of supporting the COVID19 Response.I hope this items help improve response while we continue to give in our best to keep our people safe, alive and healthy.

Accepting the items on behalf of the State Government and the Covid-19 taskforce team, the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu expressed her appreciation and that of the State Government for the kind gesture shown by Sen. Ndoma Egba stating that he is a leader who has love and passion for the safety and healthy living of his people amidst the numerous challenges he’s been through but never felt deterred supporting the fight against Covid-19 in CRS.

I wish to use this medium on behalf of my Ministry and the entire Covid-19 taskforce team to say thank you for this huge support and to assure you that we’ll use all of this items judiciously for the fight against Covid-19. Items will be shared to health workers, the force and prisons to help them support COVID19 protocols.”

Items donated includes; Isolation Gowns, Hand Gloves, Facemasks, and other Medical Consumables.