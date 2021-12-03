Buying a luxury watch is a smart investment. Besides the luxurious design, you also get the exclusivity of standing out from the crowds. However, according to luxury fashion and watch brand Grandeur, there are certain factors you need to consider before purchasing your first luxury timepiece.

• Your personal style

Choosing a timepiece is not just about identifying with a luxury brand; it should also complement your style. Once you understand your personal preference, it becomes easier to find the brand that matches your taste. Grandeur explains that the luxury timepiece you choose should align with who you are and what you want to communicate with that watch. For instance, you might benefit more from a triple time zone luxury watch if you travel a lot.

• The brand and the designer

The luxury watch industry has seen its fair share of fakes and duplicates. Therefore, it is essential that you get to know the brand and the designer you are buying from. This gives you an understanding of their values, how long they have been in the business, and how credible their watches are. Grandeur also notes that checking customer reviews can give you a feel for what people think about the brand.

• Price ranges

Luxury watches come in different price ranges. There is no debate over the high cost of luxury watches. However, it helps to research the different price ranges. Even when you plan to splurge, you need to research to ensure that you get the right watch for your budget. For instance, you can check the different features that vary with the prices across different brands.

• Size and fitting

Buying a luxury watch and then finding out it is too small or too big for your wrist is a bummer. To avoid this, Grandeur recommends getting the right size to ensure that you are comfortable with your watch. The key to getting it right is trying these watches on before making a purchase. However, if you’re buying from online stores, ensure to double-check the dial’s size with the width of your wrist to ensure it fits perfectly.

• Watch movement

What kind of watch movement do you want? You have the option of mechanical, quartz, or automatic. Grandeur recommends understanding each to make an informed decision and choose the right watch for yourself.

Luxury watches are quite an investment. Therefore, it is crucial to research in advance to make the right choice while buying your first luxury timepiece.