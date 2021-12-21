The Kada Emeralds female volleyball team of Kaduna on Monday won their last match at the ongoing Nigeria Volleyball League with a convincing 3-0 victory over the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Babes.

The Kada Emeralds Babes won the first set 25-9 and the second set, 25-18.

In the third set, the Police Babes fought gallantly but were still beaten 25-13.

Speaking after the match, the Head Coach of Kada Emeralds, Vincent Unogwu, said that it was the first time the team “played to instruction“.

“This yielded a good result. I believe that by the next season they will be more focused and determined.

“I am impressed about the fact that we have sustained the male team for three years and the girls have been together for two years, it is a plus.

“We will reload and review all our matches and restart for next season with a push up,“Unogwu said.

In the other matches in the male category, Kano Pillars beat Nigeria Customs 3-2, while Nigeria Police Force lost 3-0 to NSCDC.

The Nigeria Immigration Service beat Sunshine Spikers 3-0.

The competition which kicked off on Dec. 11 at the Indoor Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, will end on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

A total of 17 teams participated in the league. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria