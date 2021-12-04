By Ephraim Oseji

Vision And Dreams Nigeria has partnered with the Brazil Consulate, Lagos for a cultural exchange programme in the hair and cosmetics industry to boost the economy and facilitate more business ventures between the two countries.

Speaking at a recent event, which took place at the Brazil Consulate, Lagos, Vision and Dreams Limited expressed its readiness to facilitate a trade mission for hair and beauty products enthusiasts in Nigeria to Brazil from March 26 to 29, 2022.

According to the Brazilian Ambassador Francisco Carlos Soares Luz, hair and cosmetics products is one of the sectors that Nigeria can benefit from more because their products are more adaptable than products from other foreign countries.

“It is a joint effort with the trade promotion session of the Brazilian Consulate here in Lagos with the producers from Mac Alexander and I think it’s one of the sectors that Nigeria has to benefit from more especially because our brand is more adaptable for the reality here in Nigeria and very similar.

“So, I think our products have better prices that are more competitive, and I think it would be one of the sectors which trade would grow a lot between our two countries,” the Brazilian ambassador stated.

Mac Alexander Alexander, CEO of Vision and Dreams Limited, also revealed that the trade mission is all about cultural and business exchange.

“This event is all about cultural exchange, it is a kind of relationship between our country and the other country and they exchange what you have like trade by barter, you give me what you have and I give you what I have.

“We are trying to create opportunities through exchange. Some of us can go to Brazil and get companies that they can sign contracts with, start exchanging business. Some of you can go to Brazil and learn more things.

“Brazil is a very good country that I think we should look into, and that is what Vision and Dreams is trying to do, we are trying to create awareness.”

According to Mac Alexander, every business-oriented person is free to apply for the trade mission.

Currently, Vision and Dreams serves as a consulting firm for the leading event management companies in Brazil, Turkey, Germany, the USA, Africa, and UAE, with 10years of experience offering end-to-end event planning solutions for all types of events and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions).