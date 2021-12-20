Protesters

By Chinonso Alozie

Hundreds of youths of Umuodu Umuihugba Community in Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State, on Monday, staged a protest demanding the release of the Ala Owerri, Chief Priest, Mr Reginald Ejiogu.

Vanguard monitored the protest which lasted for more than 3 hours, with some of the youths clutched with palm fruit leaves.

They moved in and out of the Owerri municipal council, chanting songs of anger warning the kidnappers to free the kidnapped chief priest.

Some of them who spoke without mentioning their names to Vanguard said: “This is an abomination. They kidnapped a chief priest of an Igboland. Do they know what it means? We are calling on them to free our chief priest.



“This is very bad. This man has done nothing bad and why should they kidnap him. They should release him. Our land is boiling and our people are not happy.

“Our people are begging. Those behind this kidnap should free the man. He is a good man. He does not look for trouble. Let peace reign and the land will be calm. Everybody is leaving in fear. When will the chief priest come back?”

It should be recalled the Chief priest was kidnapped last Saturday alongside another man, a village chairman of Umunwagbara, Sunny Unachukwu.

Also, the whereabouts of the traditional ruler of Umuezeala Ama Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Aloysius Igwe, who was kidnapped recently is still unknown. He was kidnapped at the Nkwo-Umuezeala market square in the area.