Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello

Ten months after its inauguration at the Merit House, Abuja, Bello Ambassadors Network, a youth support group has reportedly recorded over 2 million members, designating it as one of the fastest-growing socio-political groups in Africa.

Reacting to its rapid growth, the leadership of the group, who released a video clip highlighting its register and database, disclosed that “its growth stemmed from the fact that young people are ready to take over power through the governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello”.

It was gathered BAN at present has its chapters across all the states of the Federation and in the United Kingdom.

The group is out to project Governor Bello for the 2023 presidency as well as serving as a liaison between the governor and Nigerians.

Speaking on this feat, the BAN coordinator, Anthony Edogbo attributed the success to the grassroot mobilisation of youth and women across the federation.

“We have been able to achieve that based on grassroot campaigns. Immediately BAN was launched, we had to move in to virtually all the states in the country.

We went to Akwa Ibom and 20 other States. Unofficially, I can tell you that BAN has members virtually in almost all the states in Nigeria,” he said.

Credit: Anthony Edogbo

Vanguard News Nigeria