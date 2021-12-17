VIBRA Africa says its mission is to empower all Africans to take charge of their finances and the cryptocurrency firm aimed to do that by simplifying the complexity of cryptocurrencies so that an absolute beginner can use, understand, trade, and invest in cryptocurrency safely and efficiently. In order to do this, VIBRA says it building an active community of crypto believers who will help take VIBRA to the next level and anyone can be a part of this.

Here is how VIBRA plans to reward VIBRAnt STARS and how you can become one.

Who Are VIBRAnt STARS?

VIBRAnt STARS are passionate volunteers from within the VIBRA community that support the platform in various ways, primarily promoting the VIBRA ecosystem and assisting their user base with questions and concerns. VIBRA believes that having a welcoming community that is always ready to help new users or entrants will be one of the driving forces of cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria and by expansion, Africa. This is why they want to reward the most active and VIBRAnt users. VIBRAnt STARS are not just users, but partners of VIBRA and leaders in crypto education; as such they may assist in managing users, supporting marketing efforts, and helping beginners and veterans with the information to take charge of their finances.

The qualities of VIBRAnt Stars include Crypto enthusiasts, Community builders at heart, Passionate about the VIBRA community, and Good social media presence and availability

Benefits of Joining The VIBRAnt STARS Programme

There are several rewards to gain as a member of this exclusive programme, both financial and non-financial. Each task you perform earns you points and an accumulation of points is rewarded at month-end. Tasks such as downloading the VIBRA app, on-boarding, and referring new users to the VIBRA community, etc. In addition, as a VIBRAnt star, you can earn up to 1000 naira for every 2 people you refer.

How Can You Become a VIBRAnt STAR?

As a VIBRAnt STAR, you are highly enthusiastic about the VIBRA community, ready to help new users, and always engage with their content within and outside the VIBRA ecosystem. If this sounds like you and you are interested in this opportunity, here is how you can become one of the rising voices in crypto in Nigeria. Fill the form with the necessary details and start growing the community. Apply here to get started.

VIBRA is positioned to become the easiest and safest way for peer-to-peer in Africa, starting with Nigeria. For more insights on how they plan to do this, follow their medium blog and social media channels.

