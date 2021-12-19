“Detty December” came early for Party Kings and Queens at the anticipated 2021 Lagos Margarita Festival sponsored by Vbank. Renowned Disk Jockeys: DJ Lambo, DJ Poppaey, DJ Obi and DJ Tgarbs teamed up with Festival Hosts: Sheye Banks and Ada Ohh, taking their Turn Up fans by storm over the weekend in Lagos.

While taking shots of premium Margaritas, tequila-based drinks and eating easy finger foods, top celebrities, fans, and guests got to party and play a variety of board and party games. The Vbank funded Festival pulled performances from top artists like Avala, Fave, Ruger and more.

Also in attendance were Popular Video Jockey and TV Personality; VJ Adams, The Beat FM Morning Rush OAP; Adaeze Mokaeze, YouTubers and TikTok couple; Henry and Kaityln Agassi and many others.

Before the Festival, three businesses, Crossroads Texmex Restuarant & Bar, Sao Cafe Lagos, and The House, were voted by the city’s people as the best places to get Margaritas in Lagos. The three business outlets won cash prizes by creating different variations of the best Margaritas during the Vbank Margalympics.

Judges for the Vbank Competition, Community Lead, Lagos Foodie Association; Edache Obe, Nigeria’s Food/Wine Critic; Opeyemi Famakin, and Afrolems Creative Director; Atim Ukoh visited all three outlets for drinking and tasting sessions to determine the winner.

The Festival themed “Salt the Rim” is one of Vbank’s many initiatives targeted at supporting and propagating entrepreneurial and economic development in Nigeria.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director, VFD MFB, Gbenga Omolokun, stated that,

“At Vbank, we believe that every entrepreneur has the right to experience business development. We are always ready to innovate and challenge entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises to grow and be the best they can be in every industry in Nigeria”.

Vanguard News Nigeria