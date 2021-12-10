Vanguard reporter, Mr. Tordue Salem would be buried in Gboko, Benue State tomorrow.

A statement by Dr. Jeffery Kuraun on behalf of the family said the funeral service will hold at St. Michael Catholic Church, Ier Gaando in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State tomorrow.

He will be buried thereafter at Salem Ungwaga family compound, Tse Ungwanga, Gaando, Gboko.

Before his demise, Tordue Salem covered the House of Representatives for Vanguard Newspapers in Abuja.

Recall that he was declared missing on October 13, 2021, after the day’s job on his beat, only for the corpse to be discovered in the morgue of National Hospital, Abuja a month after.

This was after the two chambers of the National Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives, Vanguard management, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Abuja chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and other well-meaning Nigerians had piled pressures on the Police and other security agencies to ensure he was found, dead or alive, because of the manner of his disappearance.

Vanguard News Nigeria