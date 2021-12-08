The remains of Vanguard reporter, Mr. Tordue Salem, would be committed to mother earth on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Gboko, Benue State.

A statement by the family said service of songs for the deceased would come up tomorrow, December 9, at House 30, Road 6, Godab Estate, Life Camp, Abuja-FCT.

The statement by Dr. Jeffery Kuraun, said the remains of the deceased would depart the National Hospital, Abuja, for Gboko, Benue State, on Friday, December 19, 2021.

Funeral service holds at St. Michael Catholic Church, ler Gaando in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on Saturday, December 11. He will be buried, thereafter, at Salem Ungwaga family compound, Tse Ungwanga, Gaando, Gboko.

Before his demise, Tordue Salem covered the House of Representatives for Vanguard Newspapers in Abuja.

Recall that he was declared missing on October 13, 2021, after the day’s job on his beat, only for the corpse to be discovered in the morgue of National Hospital, Abuja, a month after.

This was after the two chambers of the National Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives, Vanguard management, the Nigeria, Guild of Editors, NGE, Abuja chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, and other well-meaning Nigerians had piled pressures on the Police and other security agencies to ensure he was found, dead or alive, because of the manner he disappeared.

