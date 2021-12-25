Valentine Ozigbo, a Nigerian business mogul and philanthropist, has encouraged Nigerians and the people of Anambra State to show benevolence to the less fortunate in society.

Mr Ozigbo made the call on Saturday, December 25, 2021, in a Christmas message issued from his country home in Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, stated that Christmas symbolises the selfless, unconditional, and eternal love of Jesus Christ, which he encouraged everyone to emulate.

“As we mark this year’s yuletide celebration, let us spread love, glad tidings, and happiness among one another,” Ozigbo, one of Nigeria’s most recognisable philanthropists, said.

“I also pray that this year’s celebration brings blessings, fulfilled dreams and unlimited joy to you and your households.

Ozigbo further urged Nigerians to stay safe as they go about their Christmas celebrations, wishing them happy holidays and a prosperous new year in advance.