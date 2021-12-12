.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have hailed the leadership ingenuity of Imo state Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, describing him as representing the shining light of Nigeria’s politics.

The governors stated this on Sunday in a message sent to Gov. Uzodinma on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Signed by the Chairman, Progressive Governors Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the ruling party governors said; “We join His Excellency, Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State to celebrate his 63rd birthday. Along with the people of Imo State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We also acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Imo State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE Hope Uzodinma, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”.

Vanguard News Nigeria