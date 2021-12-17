.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli.

UWHERU Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State has been thrown into mourning, following the demise of its traditional, HRM Agbaovwe Afugbeya, Oyise II.

The Uwheru Traditional Council, in a statement, announced the passage of the Traditional ruler, Odion R’Ode of the kingdom, HRM Agbaovwe Afugbeya, Oyise II.

The council in the statement signed on behalf of the Traditional Council by the Otota R’ode (Prime Minister) and Regent in Council of the kingdom, High Chief Edward Omoruvwiemu Eyamu.

The statement read: “The news of the death was formally broken to the children, family and the Traditional Council by High Chief Edward Omoruvwiemu Eyamu, the Traditional Prime Minister and Otota R’ode of the kingdom.

“High Chief Edward Omoruvwiemu Eyamu who automatically assumes the office of Regent in Council of the kingdom, said the wealth of wisdom and development driven leadership of His Majesty would be missed by the Uwheru people and beyond. He prayed God to grant His Majesty’s soul eternal rest”.