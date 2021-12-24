By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, yesterday, asked Nigerian leaders to use their powers to bring relief and joy to Nigerians this Christmas.

President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement, urged those in place of authority to lessen the pains of Nigerians by paying more attention to their well-being in the prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions to the pensioners.

He added that all things should be done to reduce the high cost of commodities in the market and let enabling environment to be created for employment of the youths who are roaming the streets having no job.

The CAN president also urged Nigerians to observe COVID-19 health protocols during the Xmas season.

He encouraged citizens not to let down their guards especially as the country has entered the fourth phase of the pandemic.

On insecurity, the CAN leader asked Nigerians to be hopeful and trust in the power of God.

He said: “I rejoice with all Christians in Nigeria and of course all over the world at this season of Christmas, the season when God became man to live among us in order to redeem us from all our sins and eternal death. My prayer is that nothing would steal your joy of this season in the name of Jesus Christ.

“Let us remember that the devil is a deceiver and what we are passing through presently in Nigeria might not be what would cause us to rejoice. Of course, what we are currently passing through may not give anybody hope of tomorrow humanly speaking unless those in power are more decisive and God intervenes for us.

“We are experiencing insecurity everywhere, most especially, the kidnapping, wanton killings and destructions of facilities here and thereby the criminals in our midst, the insurgency in the North East, the North West and the North Central of Nigeria, just to mention a few are terrible things of great concern. They do not give us joy at all humanly speaking.

However, we need to remember that part of the purposes of the birth of Jesus Christ is to give hope to the hopeless and deliver us from sin and those who hate us.” He came to set the captives free.”

“My message to all Nigerians is to remain hopeful in Christ Jesus and rejoice in the hope no matter what the situation we are passing through maybe. Our Father God can turn all situations around in Christ Jesus because as God, he can do all things. He is our Waymaker and he would make way for us in the name of Jesus.

Vanguard News Nigeria