By Jimitota Onoyume

President General Urhobo Progress Union, Olorogun Moses Taiga has called for implementation of fiscal federalism in the country, saying no serious progress can be made in contemporary Nigeria except the nation sets in motion indices of true federalism.

He made the call as Chairman of this year’s annual Good Governance lecture of the Justice Development and Peace Commission, JDPC, of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, Delta state in Warri with the theme: ” A nation in search of direction: Political and economic imperatives”.

“The country can still achieve the dreams and foresight of its fore fathers. Current Unitary and over centralised system contradicts the spirit of federalism. We believe that with fairness and justice for all, Nigeria can flourish again”, he said.

Vice Chancellor of the Delta state University, Professor Andy Egwunyenga in a good governance lecture titled , : ” Setting a new agenda for integral development in Nigeria: Matching policies with action “, he called for urgent steps to tackle the challenges of insecurity plaguing the nation, adding that religion has a major role to play in the drive for development. He said government should see how it can tap from the gains of religion for effective mobilisation of the people towards greater visions.

The Guest Speaker , Chief James Augoye who was also a former Commissioner for Works in the state enjoined the Federal government to also redress the challenges of insecurity in the country, adding that the government should ensure the electoral reform was driven to conclusion .

According to him, a proper electoral reform will guarantee more confidence and participation in the electoral process.

The Guest Speaker also lauded the achievement of governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the state, adding that only a pragmatic leader could make meaningful impact in the political space.

In his welcome address, Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Rev John Afareha charged political leaders to implement policies .