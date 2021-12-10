Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has shut 34 medicine outlets in the state over non-compliance to regulatory standards.

The outlets were shut in areas such as: Shomolu, Bariga, Gbagada and Ifako areas of Shomolu and Kosofe Local Government Areas as well as Bale and Savage Streets in Orile Iganmu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who disclosed this on Friday, after reviewing the report of the recent monitoring, inspection and enforcement exercises carried out by the Lagos State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Food, explained that the affected outlets were shut for contravening regulations guiding the operations of sale of medicines in the state.

“The sealing of the affected medicine outlets was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999”, he noted.

Abayomi explained further that the affected premises were sealed for offences including inappropriate storage conditions of drugs, having unskilled persons handling and dispensing drugs, sale of drugs by illegal shop owners, stocking of expired drugs and sale of drugs in market places.

While noting that sale of medicines are only allowed in registered and licensed outlets, Abayomi said patent medicine vendors are authorized to sell drug products only in their original and approved pack size as produced by the manufacturing companies.

He added that the law prohibits patent medicine vendors and licensed pharmaceutical premises from operating beyond their scope. According to him, the recent operation was a follow up to the rejigged enforcement exercise by the taskforce to sanitize the drug distribution chain in Lagos State.

“The Task Force enforcement activities in Shomolu and Bariga LGA was a follow up to previous enforcement exercise conducted in the areas in October which is aimed at compliance

“The revisit revealed a significant success in the war against fake drugs and illegal drug shop in lagos as 16 shops earlier sealed were met evacuated and are no longer involved in illegal sale of drugs.

“The November enforcement exercise at Savage and Bale streets in Orile-Iganmu LCDA was to prevent clustering of drug outlets which are haven for fake drugs. It is worthy to mention that 13 out of 14 outlets visited were sealed, one of the sealed premises was found to be stocking expired drugs which is hazardous to the health of the State Citizenry”, he explained.

Abayomi promised that the activities of the State Task Force on Fake Drugs would not only be sustained, but intensified until stakeholders in the pharmaceutical value chain appreciates the need to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law.

Also, Director Pharmaceutical Services in the Ministry, Mrs. Oyebisi Omolambe said that the State Government will not relent in its efforts to stop the inherent dangers associated with the operations from unlicensed pharmaceutical outlets and drug shops.

She added that the Task Force through the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit (PIU) of the Pharmaceutical Services Directorate has been re-energized to intensify the on-going war against fake, expired and substandard drugs being peddled by unlicensed and illegal premises.

“This closure is thus part of the government’s renewed efforts to sanitize the drug distribution system and curb proliferation of fake drugs in the State,” she said.

The enforcement and compliance raid by the State Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods was carried out in collaboration with the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Pharmacists’ Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Federal Taskforce on fake drugs and the Police Officers from Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) of Lagos Police Command.

HEFAMAA

In a similar operation, the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, has shut down nine health facilities in the months of October and November 2021.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu disclosed this at a Sensitization and Advocacy Campaign on the roles and responsibilities of HEFAMAA, held in Lagos Island, stated that six and three facilities were sealed within the period.

She explained that the facilities were shut for various infractions including: quackery, lack of qualified medical personnel, non-registration of facilities and lack of basic equipment adding that “as soon as the infractions for which the facilities were sealed have been corrected, they will be reopened.”

Idowu, who was represented at the event by the Head of the Agency’s Monitoring Department, Dr. Olayinka Daniel, explained that the campaign aimed at keeping the public abreast of HEFAMAA’s responsibilities, programmes and activities as well as the State Government’s zero-tolerance for quackery to safeguard the health, safety and wellbeing of the citizens.

She added, “Through the awareness campaign, members of the public are also counselled on the need to expose quacks in the system who parade themselves as professionals thereby protecting the health of Lagosians.”

Idowu advised the populace to be cautious and desist from patronizing healthcare providers whose facilities are without the Agency’s logo and Certificate of Registration adding that they should report any suspicious healthcare facility to the Agency.

She equally advised owners and operators of health facilities to ensure the completion of their registration with the Agency and also collect the official logo which should be displayed at a visible location in their premise where members of the public can easily see it.

While revealing that the Agency will commence the franchise of its monitoring activities in 2022 to improve monitoring effectiveness in the healthcare system of the State, Idowu said, “the Agency will not relax in its efforts to ensure that health facilities are operating within the ambit of the law in Lagos State.”

Some members of the public who spoke with the team commended the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu and the agency for the sensitization initiative with a promise that they will continue to support the agency in its battle against quackery and unprofessional conducts in the state’s healthcare system.

The campaign, according to the Executive Secretary were held in Badagry, Ikorodu and Epe divisions and will also move to Ikeja division soonest.

The campaign team also visited community leaders including Chairmen of Community Development Committees, Lagos Island Local Government and Lagos Island East, Primary Healthcare Centers as well as General Hospitals in Lagos Island among other public places.

Vanguard News Nigeria