The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG) has commended the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) for its continued bombardment terrorists and bandits North-east and North-west theatres of operations.



The group said its investigation revealed that the successes being recorded by the Nigerian Airforce under the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao is a result of keying into jointness of operations being promoted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor.

UAG in the press release signed by the Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion, also commended the CAS for being a key advocate of synergy as panacea to the security challenges.

Recall that air components of operation Hadin Kai in a sustained aerial bombardments eliminated several terrorists, with surviving fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) left no fewer than 77 members in Marte axis dead.

Similarly, attack jets of the Air Task Force, ATF, Operation Hadin Kai, also killed several bandits, in raids carried out at some forests in Zamfara and Sokoto States early Saturday.

The statement read in parts: “UAG commends the Nigerian Airforce for it’s role in the quest to restore peace and stability in the country.

“The sacrifices in terms of human and material resources is unquantifiable. Therefore, Nigerians must continue to pray for safety of our pilots and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We further urge Nigerians to work together with the AFN to make year 2022 a peaceful year for us all.”