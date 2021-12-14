Unicaf University has received with great joy the news that Josiah Akerewusi, currently a Doctoral student and candidate for the Doctorate in Business Administration at the University, has been recently appointed as the new Registrar and CEO of the Nigeria Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS).

The appointment came after successfully serving as Assistant Director and Chief Finance Officer for the Institute.

In a statement, the Institute’s President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe decribed Mr Akerewusi as an accomplished professional and multiple award-winning finance expert, with robust industry experience.

The Institute’s President said in his statement that Akerewusi brought into his new position over three decades of industry experience in Banking, Insurance Auditing, Accounting, Taxation, Information Management Systems, Management and Financial Advisory Services as well as Stockbroking.

Josiah Akerewusi is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS), Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACIT) an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Management (ANIM) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (ACSI-UK) He had served in various top management positions before joining the Institute in 2016.

“We congratulate Mr Akerewusi for his new appointment, which indicates the kind of high calibre professionals that Unicaf University attracts to its Doctoral programmes,” the statement said.