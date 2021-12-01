UNESCO Laureate, and World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu has congratulated his friend and Life Fellow of International Chartered World Learned Society (LFICWLS ), Prof Temi E. Ologunorisa,

Ondo State Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu has appointed Professor Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa as the Vice-Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, confirmed the development.

He said the appointment takes effect from 23rd February 2022.

Olatunde noted that the Governor’s approval of the appointment was in accordance with the powers conferred on him as Visitor to the University in line with the First Schedule, Paragraph 3 (1) and (9) of the Law that established the University.

The appointment also followed Recommendations and Reports of the University’s Joint Council/Senate Selection Board.

However, Governor Akeredolu charged Ologunorisa to use his wealth of experience to develop the University.

About Prof Temi Ologunorisa

Prof Temi E. Ologunorisa is an award-winning climate and environmental scientist, a teacher-scholar, and an astute university administrator. On the strength of the quality and quantum of his research work in climate science (Flood Hydroclimatology), the United States Government gave him “Scholar of Extraordinary Ability Award” in 2018. This award confers on its recipient the permanent residency of the United States.

He is a Professor of Climate Science at the Federal University of Technology, Akure , Nigeria, and currently, an Adjunct Professor of Geography at Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia and Kansas City Kansas Community College, Kansas, United States. He was previously the Executive Director of the Center for Black Culture and International Understanding( a UNESCO affiliated center), Osogbo, Nigeria(2015-2016) where issues of black empowerment and diaspora studies take the center stage.

He has been a visiting professor to the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Missouri, Kansas City , United States since 2008. He was a visiting professor to McMaster University, Hamilton, Canada(2010); Tokyo Metropolitan University, Japan(2009); National University of Singapore(2012); Flinders University of South Australia(2009) and University of Witwatersrand, South Africa(2012).He has about three decades of teaching , research and consulting experience in the area of hydroclimatology, climate change policy and environmental studies.

He is a highly cited scholar in the area of flood hydroclimatology. He has the distinguished honor of being the first Professor to be appointed by Osun State University, Nigeria where he served meritoriously as Chair of the Department of Geography, pioneer Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Provost of College of Management and Social Sciences, and Founding Director of the Centre for Climate Change and Environmental Research between 2007 and 2016.

He has consulted on many climate and environmental projects with World Bank, British Council and Mobil Oil ( now Exxon Oil), and has over 100 scientific publications to his credit, and won grants of over $400,000.00 in collaboration with colleagues.

