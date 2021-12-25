UNESCO Laureate World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor Emeritus Sir Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor, Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc in USA official partners constituent campuses at government regulated Universities world wide and online operation:https://www.crownintl.education/vice-chancellors-profileI, calls for an invite to the most enjoyable 3rd international conference on applied sciences, engineering, technology, and management (ICASETEM):https://icasetem.com/index.php.

The conference, which will be held in Ghana on the unforgettable days of March 17th, and 18th, 2022. The conference is jointly organised by the Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc in USA official partners constituent campuses at government regulated Universities world wide and online operation and Institute For Engineering Research and Publication (IFERP). Researchers from the fields of engineering, technology, and management will gather for this enthralling meeting.

As a result of coming together at this worldwide conference, knowledge and experience will be shared, which will be a fantastic opportunity.

According to Aremu, “We now offer a delightful virtual opportunity where you can obtain it from the comfort of your own home. It is an excellent opportunity to improve your career. Please take advantage of this chance as much as possible, as it is intended for participants with significant benefits and engineering modifications, as well as for new researchers and academics to learn about opportunities and professional development activities.”