Chidimma Igbokwe, (m) flanked by members of Umuada Igbo Massachusetts

A group, Umuada Igbo Massachusetts, a collection of enterprising women of Igbo extract living in the United States, has called on Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora to eschew violence and embrace peace as they observe the yuletide season.

The group’s president, Chidinma Igbokwe, made this call at a celebration held in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, to mark the Christmas thanksgiving ceremony of the organization.

Igbokwe called on all Nigerians travelling home to extend any kind of help available at their disposal for the well being of the people at home.

She said: “Christ whose birth we are celebrating in this season is peaceful, kind, compassionate, friendly and related with people from all walks of life. Therefore, as we celebrate and make merry in this Christmas season and the coming year 2022, we should show love rather than hate, stay peaceful rather than violent, display kindness rather than wickedness, and be compassionate with everyone in our family, community, and nation, especially to the orphans, homeless and less privileged people around us”.

She noted that Christmas is not a time to be selfish, extravagant, arrogant and undue flamboyancy but rather, a time to engage in charity works and help the needy as Jesus Christ exemplified during his life on earth.

Speaking further, Igbokwe explained that Umuada Igbo is a non-profit organization registered in Massachusetts of the US.

According to her, the organization has initiated programs and projects including the promotion of girl child education, campaign against girl trafficking in Nigeria, and empowerment programs for women.