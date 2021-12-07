.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State has rolled out his administration’s agenda to tackle housing deficits, which has bedevilled the State since its creation.

The housing project is being executed through the Ministry of Trade and Investment headed by Barr Mrs Chioma Jennifer Nweze.

In a statement by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Lands and Survey, Chief Emmanuel Igwe, both low and high-income earners will benefit from the State Government’s policy of making housing affordable to all and sundry.

Igwe who stated that the housing projects were being done through Private Public Partnership, PPP, added that: “By the time we would exit office in 2023, we would have provided accommodation for about 30 per cent of Ebonyi people.”

According to him, “Ebonyi State Government would have provided shelter for over one million Ebonyians before we exit office come May,, 2023.

“That the NLC estate at Ugwuachara would provide accommodation for 150 households; the forest estate along the expressway will provide accommodation for 750 households. The Government facilitated Mortgage Home at Uburu will provide accommodation for 100 households while the park estate will provide accommodation for 130 households.

“The CBN housing estate at the centenary city will provide accommodation for 110 households. The City Centre estate and the one at the former meat market will jointly provide accommodation for over 200 households

“The land we allocated to the people at Certinary city, which is affordable for people to own land there that at the long run before we exit the office, we would provide accommodation for 1m Ebonyi people. Currently, Ebonyi has about 3 million population. And by the time we would exit the office in 2023, we would have provided accommodation for about 30 per cent of Ebonyi people.

“Most of all these projects are being done through Private Public Partnership, PPP, . And that we have actually created a new City. We have expanded Abakaliki metropolis by creating a new City through the forest Estate

“The land we have to the military and Police officers. It takes one week to get a Certificate of Occupancy as this development is facilitating land ownership. Ebonyi has now become a new investment designation in the South East.

“With the type of security and infrastructure, we develop on a daily basis Estate Developers troop into Ebonyi State to have a share of what we have been able to do here. The benefit of all we are doing, we are appreciated in about 10 years. Abakaliki is no longer a one or two streets composition. We have expanded the frontier; we have expanded the town by about 300 per cent from its former size.

“People that have money can subscribe. People under Mortgage can be part of it. Civil servants who subscribe to Federal Mortgage Housing Scheme can be part of it. People can buy from the Estate developers. There’s provision for both low and high-income earners to be part of it.”