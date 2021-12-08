UK Omicron Red List: Govts must protect citizens, says Oboh

Peter Oboh during one of his victorious fights. PHOTO: Alamy.com/Action Images / Andrew Couldridge

Ex-Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said he feels the United Kingdom, UK, was trying to protect her citizens and other nationalities through containment, by creating the Omicron red list, to which Nigeria was added.

The ex-boxing champ-turned-cleric said: “I think the close to 3,000 British pounds that travellers have to pay for quarantine sounds big.

“However, the amount was to ensure that the people that must travel will be the only ones travelling. That is the old British wisdom.

“Even my own travelling has been postponed. My UK visits have been moved slightly forward.

“We must not forget that according to Nigerian government’s report, Covid-19 is much in Nigeria, but Nigerians do not see it that way.

“We must not forget the Yoruba adage that says ‘when a fly is on a sore, some will not complain. But when the fly gets killed, many will start complaining’.

“We must not forget Nigeria is rated as one of the countries with high cases of COVID-19.”

Recall that the Federal Government had described the British government’s decision to put Nigerian on the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 red list as unjust, unfair, punitive and discriminatory.

Government’s position came on a day the President of Africa Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, said travel ban on some African countries over Omicron was also “very unfair, non-scientific and discriminatory”.

