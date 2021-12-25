.

By Adeola Badru

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale has congratulated Christians in the premier institution and Nigeria on this year’s celebration of Christmas and New Year in advance.

The VC, in a release by the University’s Director of Public Communication, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, said the year has been a year of blessing and progress for the University.

Prof. Adebowale said: “My dear University of Ibadan family, round and round, the days have gone, and the year is back to an end, and a beginning.”

“On behalf of the Governing Council and management team, I bring sincere yuletide greetings to all staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders of the University of Ibadan.”

“It is the Christmas and New Year season again and we have reasons to rejoice. As a result of your hard work and commitment, this has been a year of progress for our university.”

He noted that: “our international ranking improves; our national ranking remains where it has always been because nothing beats the best.”

Recounting the process for the selection of the new VC, Prof. Adebowale stressed that: “we witness a peaceful and transparent change of baton at the Vice-Chancellory, and our indefatigable academic staff and students garner some of the most enviable grants, awards, and other forms of recognition.”

“To give just one example, as I pen these words, a message came in that our students from the Department of Computer Science just made their way to the top in a nationwide tough competition on programming in Engineering. Reports of UI students excelling in national and international competitions have become near routine – but we do not take these for granted. That is why we thank you all for these successes.”

The VC used the occasion to commiserate with the families of staff and students who died during the year.

According to him: “and yet, this is also a year that reminds us of the fragility of our humanity and the tentativeness of our science. Some of our mentors and mentees departed to a place where there are no pains and sorrows.”

“This left us with many solemn questions. Our heart goes out, once again, to the families of these departed champions who will, for the first time, experience the grave absence of their loved ones in the yuletide.”

“May the good Lord comfort them in ways beyond our comprehension and ability,” Prof. Adebowale prayed.