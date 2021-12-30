Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, assented to the 2022 appropriation bill of N186,635,135,582.00 (One Hundred and Eighty Six Billion, Six Hundred and Thirty Five Million, One Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty Two Naira) passed by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Presenting the appropriation bill to Gov. Ugwuanyi for assent, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi disclosed that the budget proposal was not contentious, stressing that “it was a very wonderful budget of international standard”.

He pointed out that 38 percent Recurrent Expenditure and 62 percent Capital Expenditure contained in the budget met international standards.

Hon. Ubosi explained that all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were invited to appear before the various committees to defend their budget estimates, adding that they all complied accordingly.

The Speaker said that critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, works and infrastructure and water resources got robust allocations to ensure that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration continue to improve the living standard of the people of the state.

“Looking at the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure which is about N36 billion, it shows that you (Ugwuanyi) are prepared to fulfill the campaign promises you made to the people of Enugu State.

“Your Excellency, the budget was well packaged and we must commend you and members of your executive for that wonderful budget”, he said.

Assenting to the budget bill, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to the members of the State House of Assembly for their commitment and dedication to legislative duties as well as the development of Enugu State.

Appreciating the synergy and harmonious relationship between his administration and state legislature, Gov. Ugwuanyi beseeched God and expressed confidence that the budget would be implemented faithfully for the people of the state to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Also present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Ugwu and other members of the State House of Assembly, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, and the Clerk of the House, Barr. Dr. Emmanuel Udaya.