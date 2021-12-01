Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, inspected the ongoing comprehensive overhaul of the pitch of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, a project to bring the stadium at par with international standard.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration recently awarded contract for the upgrade of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium’s pitch with the installation of state-of-the-art turf in line with the requirements of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Licensing Regulation on sports infrastructure and facilities.

Speaking during the inspection, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe, who led Gov. Ugwuanyi to the site, disclosed that the discarded turf was installed 12 years ago, precisely in 2009 and has not been changed since then until the current intervention by the present administration in Enugu State.

Hon. Nzekwe pointed out that, although the state government had been maintaining the pitch and other infrastructure at the Stadium, prior to commencement of the upgrade, Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration decided to install a new pitch as part of its concerted efforts at upgrading the stadium to international standard.

The Sports Commissioner added that there had been a yearly routine maintenance of the turf and other sports facilities in the stadium since the inception of the present administration, commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for his commitment to youth empowerment and sports development in the state.

Reacting, a cross section of jubilant sports enthusiasts who witnessed the governor’s inspection tour of the ongoing works at the stadium applauded him for the remarkable intervention and other efforts of his administration in repositioning the sports sector in the state.

They hailed Gov. Ugwuanyi’s passion for sports and youth development in Enugu State, stressing that the ongoing upgrade of facilities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, was a right step in the right direction.