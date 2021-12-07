…Hails him on peace, good governance

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the sacrifices he makes to ensure that Enugu State remains peaceful, secure and progressive in spite of the economic, security and public health challenges confronting the nation.

Bishop Onaga who spoke during the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols held at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, yesterday, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a man of peace and a very nice and plain man who feels the pulse of the people”, disclosing that the governor has satisfied more than 80 percent of people from the state.

His words: “Your Excellency our father of Enugu State we cannot thank you enough both as church and citizens of this state, you are a man of peace. You will do everything to make sure there is peace. It will be difficult for anyone to fault your peaceful nature”.

The Bishop therefore lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for accommodating everybody in the state irrespective of political, religious and social differences, saying: “May God continue to give you that gift. I am sure you have satisfied more than 80 percent of people of Enugu State”.

Applauding Gov. Ugwuanyi for the numerous development projects his administration has executed in the state especially in the rural areas where he promised in his inaugural address to develop, Bishop Onaga said: “I was coming from our Convocation in Ugwuomu and whoever knows where Ugwuomu is, knows that it is almost at the extreme end of this very state; and the beautiful road constructed there made it possible for us to be going right into the Lake in that place.

“But I was surprised that as I was coming to Ugwuomu, I noticed that it wasn’t only Ugwuomu that benefited from that very road construction but it came out to Nkwubor; some people don’t even know where I am calling. Here in Nike, it came out to the junction leading to Umuchigbo and everywhere was tarred.

“I have gone to places like Obollo Eke, Obollo Afor, Obollo Etiti, all the Obollos, including Imilike Enu and Imilike Ani, they are tarred if you don’t know.

“It is good to say these things because some people don’t know these things are happening. His Excellency said it, I was there during his inauguration, he said I will face Nsukka and 9th Mile”.

Stressing on the existing peace in Enugu State, the cleric stated that “what is most interesting to me, Your Excellency, is the peaceful atmosphere in Enugu State. In November, just before the election in Anambra State, the roads here were blocked, people were rushing into Enugu to take their refuge, and you will be wondering has the South East collapsed into Enugu? But that is it, everybody coming here to take refuge”.

Also appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for his consistency in attending the annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols at the Cathedral since he assumed office in 2015, the Bishop recounted the governor’s commitment and contributions to the successful hosting of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Enugu, recently, saying: “You (Ugwuanyi) made it possible, we thank you for that. On that day, everybody knew you were at the centre. You came in 30 minutes before the time, waiting for everybody and the Papal Nuncio and the Archbishops were wondering this person would have been a priest and not a governor”.

The Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi; the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Raymond Ozoemena; former Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu (Rtd.); the Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu; Senator Ben Collins Ndu; former Minister of Aviation, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze; former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Area, Hon. Monday Eneh; Chief Evarest Nnaji (Odengene); Barr. Cosmas Agu (COMAG); Ike Chioke and Sir Chinedu Ani were among the dignitaries at the colourful religious event heralding the sound bites of Christmas.